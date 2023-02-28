Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $1,102,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 58.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after buying an additional 397,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB stock opened at $82.05 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $88.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

DLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 28,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $2,362,666.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 38,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Simon Segars sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $211,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,289.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 28,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $2,362,666.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 38,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,065 shares of company stock valued at $12,239,040 over the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

