DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,059 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 80,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,836,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.95.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,318,208.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,433 shares of company stock valued at $6,514,900. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $130.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.46.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

