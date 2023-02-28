DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU) Shares Up 6.4%

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $10.94. 1,903 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 6.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15.

Get DP Cap Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DP Cap Acquisition Corp I

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.