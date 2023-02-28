Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,215 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 39,552 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 184.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 15.9% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 94,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 550,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 176,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Dropbox Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Activity

DBX stock opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28.

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $3,682,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,997,672.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $335,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,476,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,069,783.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $3,682,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,997,672.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 543,133 shares of company stock worth $12,373,177. 25.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

