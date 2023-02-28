DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Position Reduced by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,360 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in DTE Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $111.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.39.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Stories

