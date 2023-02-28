DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 27,781 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 432.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Performance

NYSE DXC opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.93. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.