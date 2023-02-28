DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) vs. EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Head to Head Analysis

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) and EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DXC Technology and EVmo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 2 4 5 0 2.27 EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A

DXC Technology currently has a consensus price target of $33.17, indicating a potential upside of 18.37%. Given DXC Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than EVmo.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology 4.84% 15.44% 4.19% EVmo -71.29% -205.24% -37.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares DXC Technology and EVmo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

89.2% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of DXC Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of EVmo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DXC Technology and EVmo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $16.27 billion 0.39 $718.00 million $2.94 9.53 EVmo $10.24 million 0.91 -$14.98 million N/A N/A

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than EVmo.

Volatility and Risk

DXC Technology has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVmo has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DXC Technology beats EVmo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co. provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives. The GIS segment provides a portfolio of technology offerings that deliver predictable outcomes and measurable results while reducing business risk and operational costs for customers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.

About EVmo

(Get Rating)

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

