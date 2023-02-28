Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,860 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,577,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,887,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,467 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Dynatrace by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after acquiring an additional 974,376 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,005,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,080,000 after purchasing an additional 85,384 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 312.2% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,912,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on DT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.
Shares of DT stock opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $38.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 430.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $49.55.
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
