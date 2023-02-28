East Imperial (LON:EISB) Stock Price Down 4.1%

East Imperial PLC (LON:EISB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.71 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.78 ($0.02). 2,480,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,987,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of £6.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.82.

East Imperial PLC manufactures and distributes beverages in Australasia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Europe. The company offers tonics and mixers; and spirits, such as beer, bourbon, gin, mezcal, prosecco, rum, seedlip, tequila, vodka, and whiskey, as well as non-alcoholic products.

