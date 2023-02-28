Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Trading 2% Higher

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) traded up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.41. 2,051 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 6,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Stock Up 2.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The company has a market cap of $18.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95.
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Company Profile
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.
