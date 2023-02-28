Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Trading 2% Higher

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) traded up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.41. 2,051 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 6,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The company has a market cap of $18.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:WAVE Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

