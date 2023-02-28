Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,086 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $8,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $349,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

LMAT stock opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.99. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.99.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.