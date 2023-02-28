Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,009 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Newmont by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 24,254 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.69.

Insider Activity

Newmont Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,150.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.26 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -407.40%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

