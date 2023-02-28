Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Cable One by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 251,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65,395 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,503 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter worth $68,746,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cable One by 4.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,808,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 122,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,454,000 after buying an additional 28,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $850.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,159.17.

Cable One Trading Up 0.2 %

Cable One Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CABO opened at $692.26 on Tuesday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,576.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $754.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $845.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.57%.

Cable One Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.