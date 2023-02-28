Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $9,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 69.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 308.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 120.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

POR stock opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $57.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.62%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

See Also

