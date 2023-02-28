EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Position Reduced by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 110,416 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 197,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in EQT by 27.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 181,453 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,876,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of EQT by 210.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,606,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,382 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT stock opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.20. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $51.97.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on EQT to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

