Ero Copper (ERO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.39 per share for the quarter.

TSE ERO opened at C$21.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$10.54 and a 12-month high of C$22.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 9.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.11.

ERO has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.83.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

