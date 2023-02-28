Ero Copper (ERO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect Ero Copper to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Ero Copper Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ero Copper

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 935,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ero Copper by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,677,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ero Copper by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 96,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Ero Copper by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ero Copper Company Profile

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.