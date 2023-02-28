ESAB (ESAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect ESAB to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ESAB Price Performance

Shares of ESAB opened at $58.34 on Tuesday. ESAB has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ESAB

Institutional Trading of ESAB

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $93,032.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $48,227.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,609 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $93,032.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,008 shares of company stock worth $324,479.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ESAB by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ESAB by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,851,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,480,000 after acquiring an additional 70,560 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ESAB by 2,239.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after buying an additional 1,502,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,191,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ESAB by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,565,000 after buying an additional 367,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.