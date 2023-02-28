Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Shares Up 0.4%

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.16 and last traded at $38.97. 6,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 16,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Evans Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $214.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.88.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp ( NYSE:EVBN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $23.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

