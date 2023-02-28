ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 142.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.18, for a total transaction of $1,919,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.18, for a total value of $1,919,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $6,592,650.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,489 shares of company stock worth $20,414,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $129.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $271.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $315.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of -0.52.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.61) by ($0.37). On average, equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Stories

