ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $570,000 Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Sprout Social by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 37.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 1.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 38.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Insider Activity

Sprout Social Price Performance

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $378,112.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 276,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,674,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $30,930.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,757.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $378,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 276,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,674,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,419 shares of company stock worth $3,263,328 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -67.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.06.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

