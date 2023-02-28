Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock Price Down 2.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Expensify traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $8.98. Approximately 51,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 283,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXFY. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Expensify from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expensify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Get Expensify alerts:

Insider Transactions at Expensify

In other news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,150 in the last 90 days. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

Expensify Stock Down 8.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Expensify by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 61,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expensify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Expensify by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 445,937 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expensify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $578.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $43.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.35 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expensify

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.