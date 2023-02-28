Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Up 4.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) was up 4.6% during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. The stock traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 546,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,451,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Ferroglobe by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ferroglobe by 50.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ferroglobe by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 143,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ferroglobe by 7.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 60,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. 42.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

About Ferroglobe

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $923.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.26.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

