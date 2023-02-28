Financial Analysis: Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) and Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Horizon Technology Finance and Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 1 4 0 0 1.80 Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus target price of $10.88, suggesting a potential downside of 13.83%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $60.01 million 5.55 $27.78 million $0.81 15.58 Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 163.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Horizon Technology Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance 26.58% 11.93% 5.57% Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries. The company was founded by John C. Bombara, Daniel S. Devorsetz, Robert D. Pomeroy and Gerald A. Michaud on March 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Farmington, CT.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

