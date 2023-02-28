Financial Analysis: U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) versus Getaround (NYSE:GETR)

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) and Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of U-Haul shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Getaround shares are held by institutional investors. 42.8% of U-Haul shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get U-Haul alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U-Haul and Getaround’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U-Haul $5.74 billion 2.22 $1.12 billion $4.92 13.22 Getaround N/A N/A -$2.62 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

U-Haul has higher revenue and earnings than Getaround.

U-Haul has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getaround has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for U-Haul and Getaround, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U-Haul 0 0 0 0 N/A Getaround 0 0 2 0 3.00

Getaround has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 614.44%. Given Getaround’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Getaround is more favorable than U-Haul.

Profitability

This table compares U-Haul and Getaround’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U-Haul 16.55% 15.37% 5.45% Getaround N/A N/A -0.10%

Summary

U-Haul beats Getaround on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U-Haul

(Get Rating)

U-Haul Holding Co. engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment is involved in providing loss adjusting and claims handling for U-Haul through regional offices. The Life Insurance segment provides life and health insurance products primarily to the senior market through the direct writing and reinsuring of life insurance, Medicare supplement, and annuity policies. The company was founded by Anna Mary Carty Shoen and Leonard Samuel Shoen in 1945 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

About Getaround

(Get Rating)

Getaround, Inc. provides on-line car rental and peer-to-peer car-sharing services in California. The company's fleet include SUV, hatchback, cargo and passenger minivan, convertible SUV, coupe, crew and extended cab, cargo and passenger van, regular-cab, sedan, and wagon. As of March 31, 2022, it operated approximately 66,000 cars in over 950 cities across 8 countries worldwide, including the United States and across Europe. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.