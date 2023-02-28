First Citizens Bancshares (OTC:FIZN) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FIZN – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.65 and last traded at $63.65. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.00.

First Citizens Bancshares Trading Up 4.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average is $58.40.

About First Citizens Bancshares

First Citizens Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiary, First Citizens National Bank, provides various commercial banking services to individuals and corporate customer to in the mid-southern United States. The company offers checking and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and residential, commercial, and consumer lending products.

