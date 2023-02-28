First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY) Trading 0.1% Higher

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.76 and last traded at $62.92. Approximately 254,769 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 426,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.84.
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.38.
