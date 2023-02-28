First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW) Stock Price Up 0.9%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW – Get Rating) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.87 and last traded at $96.19. Approximately 46,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 151,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.30.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.08.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.