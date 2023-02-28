First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN) Trading 2.9% Higher

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.83 and last traded at $53.48. 76,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 176,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.95.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.