First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:RDVY) Shares Down 0%

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:RDVY – Get Rating) shares traded down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.25 and last traded at $46.31. 600,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 694,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.33.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.