First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:SDVY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:SDVY – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.92 and last traded at $28.60. Approximately 306,181 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 299,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51.

