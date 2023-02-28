Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.93

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as high as $1.34. Five Star Senior Living shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 374,701 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $42.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

