Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN – Get Rating) fell 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.95. 46,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 87,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Founder SPAC Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67.

Get Founder SPAC alerts:

Institutional Trading of Founder SPAC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Founder SPAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Founder SPAC by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Founder SPAC by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Founder SPAC Company Profile

Founder SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Founder SPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Founder SPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.