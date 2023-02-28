Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Trading 0.2% Higher

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.27 and last traded at $21.25. 10,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 79,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 967,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,298,000 after acquiring an additional 67,222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 54,295 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,746,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,881,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,466,000 after acquiring an additional 165,273 shares in the last quarter.

