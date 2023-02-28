Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $26.30, but opened at $28.17. Frontier Communications Parent shares last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 304,405 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.39. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FYBR. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

