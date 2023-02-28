FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $30.00. The company traded as high as $26.84 and last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 307180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.91.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.29 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.05%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

See Also

