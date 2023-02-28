G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at G-III Apparel Group

In other news, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $246,240.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 491,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,537.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero acquired 10,270 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $125,294.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,317. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $246,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 491,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,537.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 279,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,534. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GIII opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $778.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.64.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. CL King downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

