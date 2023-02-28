Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Insider Kevin Rountree Purchases 168 Shares

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating) insider Kevin Rountree purchased 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,208 ($111.11) per share, with a total value of £15,469.44 ($18,667.12).

Games Workshop Group Trading Up 1.1 %

GAW opened at GBX 9,280 ($111.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2,447.29, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. Games Workshop Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 5,565 ($67.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,545 ($115.18). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9,086.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,688.70.

Games Workshop Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a GBX 130 ($1.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $45.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,845.74%.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy, an off shoot of Warhammer 40,000.

