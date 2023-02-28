Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CFO Apostolos Zafolias Sells 2,266 Shares

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $43,937.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,917.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Apostolos Zafolias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

On Thursday, February 23rd, Apostolos Zafolias sold 3,332 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $64,507.52.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $820.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $27.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 84.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 100,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,916,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after purchasing an additional 164,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.