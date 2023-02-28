Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Insider Robert E. Hughes Sells 1,888 Shares

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,888 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $36,608.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,118.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a market cap of $820.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.07. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 84.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GNK. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

