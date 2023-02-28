Genelux Co.’s (NASDAQ:GNLX) Quiet Period Will End on March 7th

Genelux’s (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 7th. Genelux had issued 2,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Genelux in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Genelux Trading Up 15.1 %

NASDAQ:GNLX opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Genelux has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $13.28.

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec, is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus, a stable DNA virus.

Further Reading

