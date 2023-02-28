General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Stock Price Down 17.7%

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Rating) dropped 17.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 5,290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 9,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

General Enterprise Ventures Stock Down 17.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.

General Enterprise Ventures Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Environmental Management, Inc is an integrated environmental service company, which engages in the provision of field services, remediation transportation, and EHS compliance services. It also offers on-site technical services, on-site and off-site treatment for hazardous and non-hazardous wastes.

