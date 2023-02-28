German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.09

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.09 and traded as high as $39.60. German American Bancorp shares last traded at $39.33, with a volume of 36,554 shares trading hands.

German American Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Institutional Trading of German American Bancorp

About German American Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GABC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in German American Bancorp by 28.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 209.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. 41.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

