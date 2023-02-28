Getech Group plc (LON:GTC) Insider Richard Bennet Acquires 32,066 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2023

Getech Group plc (LON:GTCGet Rating) insider Richard Bennet bought 32,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £5,130.56 ($6,191.09).

Getech Group Stock Performance

Shares of GTC opened at GBX 15.75 ($0.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Getech Group plc has a one year low of GBX 12.05 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 33.40 ($0.40). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Getech Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides geoscience and geospatial products and services to the companies and governments. The company offers ArcGIS for renewables platform for use in wind and solar projects to operate authoritative information, streamline operations, and transform data; and ArcGIS pipeline referencing to manage pipeline data, and track the status and health of pipeline assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.