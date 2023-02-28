Getech Group plc (LON:GTC) Insider Richard Bennet Acquires 32,066 Shares of Stock

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Rating) insider Richard Bennet bought 32,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £5,130.56 ($6,191.09).
Getech Group Stock Performance
Shares of GTC opened at GBX 15.75 ($0.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Getech Group plc has a one year low of GBX 12.05 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 33.40 ($0.40). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.82.
Getech Group Company Profile
