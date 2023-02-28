Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 2673629 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Specifically, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 258,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $447,634.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,947,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,858,379.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 152,094 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $226,620.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,453,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,005,579.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 258,748 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $447,634.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,947,040 shares in the company, valued at $25,858,379.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,422,531 shares of company stock worth $9,441,984. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DNA. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.76.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 0.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 66,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.