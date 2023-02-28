Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Global Industrial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Global Industrial Stock Up 0.2 %

GIC opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.75. Global Industrial has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $37.32.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

