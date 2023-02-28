Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $120.00. 718,692 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,599,486 shares.The stock last traded at $113.80 and had previously closed at $112.21.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GPN. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Global Payments to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Global Payments Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $261,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $131,733,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 79.6% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,038 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Articles

