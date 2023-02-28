Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG) Shares Down 0.1%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.19 and last traded at $26.20. 3,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 13,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

Global X Aging Population ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $53.71 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 3,425.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Global X Aging Population ETF Company Profile

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

