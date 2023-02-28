Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD) Shares Up 0.6%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $16.40. 3,273,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 3,390,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

