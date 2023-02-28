Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SRET) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SRET – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $23.12. 17,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 38,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $22.86.

